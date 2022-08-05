Nxt (NXT) Market Cap Achieves $3.28 Million

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $89,163.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026664 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017607 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Nxt
NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.