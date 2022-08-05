Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $35.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.89.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Articles
