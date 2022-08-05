O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.1 %

OI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 933,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,252. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 19.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

