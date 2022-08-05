O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.
O-I Glass Stock Up 1.1 %
OI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 933,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,252. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 19.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.