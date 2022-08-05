Oasis Network Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $416.03 million and approximately $66.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

