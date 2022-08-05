OAX Trading 27.2% Higher This Week (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,004.53 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00131248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00065859 BTC.

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

