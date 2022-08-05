Obyte Price Reaches $16.61 on Top Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Obyte has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $13.57 million and $4,868.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $16.61 or 0.00071507 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001458 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Obyte Profile
Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 816,922 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Obyte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.