OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.