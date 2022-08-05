OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

