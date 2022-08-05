ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

ODP Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 9,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 1,517.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in ODP during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 109,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

