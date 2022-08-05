ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.50 EPS.

ODP Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ODP

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ODP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.