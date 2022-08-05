Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 217,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

