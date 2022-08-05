Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $19.71 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $955.05 million, a P/E ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,222.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

