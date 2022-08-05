Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $29.97 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth $1,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

