Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $29.97 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
