Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) versus Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ohio Valley Banc and Independent Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $78.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 20.98% 8.21% 0.92% Independent Bank Group 32.74% 8.49% 1.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Independent Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $54.58 million 2.62 $11.73 million $2.40 12.49 Independent Bank Group $650.08 million 4.55 $224.75 million $4.90 14.65

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Ohio Valley Banc on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. It operates sixteen offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty- six ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 full-service branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

