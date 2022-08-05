Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Chairman David S. Congdon Sells 6,246 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $299.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.80.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.