Oleg Shchegolev Sells 10,932 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $133,370.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,158,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,332,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $457,901.08.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $13,954.36.

On Monday, July 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $349,835.20.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

