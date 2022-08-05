OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading 10.4% Higher

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 23,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,087,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OLO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

OLO Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth about $60,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in OLO by 12.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

