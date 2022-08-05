Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,525. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 733,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.