Omeros (OMER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.78. 7,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Omeros has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 139.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Omeros by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 199,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

