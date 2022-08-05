Omeros (OMER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Omeros Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.78. 7,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Omeros has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of Omeros
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 139.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Omeros by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 199,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
