Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.80. 107,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 184.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.44.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

