Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 41.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. 9,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average is $203.00.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

