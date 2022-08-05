Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $599,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 637,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 363.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 89,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 70,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

