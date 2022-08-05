Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 220.52% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

