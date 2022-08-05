Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 86,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 121,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Opera Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.
About Opera
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
