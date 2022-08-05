Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 86,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 121,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

About Opera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.