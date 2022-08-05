OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 40955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,156,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,535,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,156,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,535,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,857,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,729,600 shares of company stock worth $4,674,584 over the last 90 days. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OPKO Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.