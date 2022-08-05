OptionRoom Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $291,117.13 and approximately $85,737.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00623258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015613 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About OptionRoom
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
Buying and Selling OptionRoom
