Orchid Market Cap Achieves $87.58 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $87.58 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063029 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

