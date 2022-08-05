O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee Sells 1,649 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

ORLY stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $709.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,616. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $649.10 and its 200-day moving average is $659.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

