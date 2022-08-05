Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.63% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

