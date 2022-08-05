Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,760 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.10% of Ormat Technologies worth $50,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,958. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

