Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ORA traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,061 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,248.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

