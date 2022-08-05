Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III Acquires 1,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Overstock.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OSTK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,361. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

