Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

OVV stock traded up C$3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.64. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$28.10 and a 1-year high of C$79.28. The stock has a market cap of C$16.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.21 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 22.8843385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

