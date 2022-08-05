Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Sells $178,344.20 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $88.99 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,515,000 after buying an additional 395,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after buying an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

