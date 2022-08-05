Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for about 0.9% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

ORCC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCC. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.