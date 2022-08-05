Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

