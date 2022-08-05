Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 0.6%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.33 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.33 ($0.16). Approximately 14,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 281,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.16).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.
