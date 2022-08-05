Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB remained flat at $5.81 during midday trading on Friday. 165,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.