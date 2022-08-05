Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16.
Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences
In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.