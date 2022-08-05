Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

