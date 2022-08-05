Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PK remained flat at $15.05 during trading hours on Friday. 3,655,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

