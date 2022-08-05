Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park-Ohio in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH opened at $18.44 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $43,720 over the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 716,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

