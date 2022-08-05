Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

PH stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,745. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.49 and its 200-day moving average is $277.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.