Parthenon LLC Acquires 8,553 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,558,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $92,692,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,485,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 567,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

