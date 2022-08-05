Parthenon LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.0% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.1 %

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $167.01. The stock had a trading volume of 563,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. The stock has a market cap of $451.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.