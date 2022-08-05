Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.55 and traded as high as C$15.30. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 107,216 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

About Pason Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

