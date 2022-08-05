Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 296,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.06. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $13.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Passage Bio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PASG. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

