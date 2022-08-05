Paybswap (PAYB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $59,214.47 and approximately $36.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paybswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00623004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.