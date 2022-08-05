Paybswap (PAYB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $59,214.47 and approximately $36.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00623004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014671 BTC.
Paybswap Coin Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
