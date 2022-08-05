Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson Sells 112,589 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PAYO opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

