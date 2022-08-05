PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $32.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of PBF opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $5.83. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $5,586,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,646,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,258,783.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,857,488 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,652 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

