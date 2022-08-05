Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.7 %
MD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $35.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
Further Reading
