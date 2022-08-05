Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.7 %

MD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $35.67.

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 271.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

