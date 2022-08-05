Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE PBA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. 1,022,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,472. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.
PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
