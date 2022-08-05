Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. 1,022,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,472. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 12.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 351,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

